Sei Investments Co. Invests $948,000 in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 32,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 243.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 25.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.