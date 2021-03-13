Sei Investments Co. Invests $851,000 in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after purchasing an additional 931,108 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $16,674,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $94.66 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $126.90. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

