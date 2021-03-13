Sei Investments Co. Has $826,000 Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,644 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $14,856,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,430,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 557,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $2,315,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MWA stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

