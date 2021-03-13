Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,327,000 after buying an additional 919,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,004,000 after buying an additional 765,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,854,000 after buying an additional 486,536 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.5% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 256,580 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

