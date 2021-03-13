Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,299 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

NYSE:VAR opened at $176.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.13.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

