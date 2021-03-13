Sei Investments Co. Buys 17,009 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Luxfer worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.58 million, a PE ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

