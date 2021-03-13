Sei Investments Co. Buys 15,682 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,917 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

