Sei Investments Co. Acquires 32,100 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of 360 DigiTech worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $26.61 on Thursday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QFIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.