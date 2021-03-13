Sei Investments Co. Acquires 234 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,025,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in IDACORP by 827.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 281,559 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 205,305 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,289,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in IDACORP by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,675,000 after purchasing an additional 136,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDA opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $99.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.11.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

