SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.31)-($0.22) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.29 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to -0.31–0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SecureWorks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SecureWorks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.86.

SCWX opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.17. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

