Secure Energy Services Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.64.

Shares of SES opened at C$4.40 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$4.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$690.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

