SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.88.

SPNE traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,620. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $544.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,862,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 104,617 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,317,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 468,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 133,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

