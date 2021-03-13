Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 302.0% from the February 11th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of CNYCF stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. Searchlight Resources has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10.

Get Searchlight Resources alerts:

Searchlight Resources Company Profile

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 7,280 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 3,051.6 hectares located to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt project located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.