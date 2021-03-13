Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 302.0% from the February 11th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of CNYCF stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. Searchlight Resources has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10.
Searchlight Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.