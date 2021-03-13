Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Short Interest Up 164.8% in February

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 164.8% from the February 11th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGAM opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16. Seaport Global Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,635,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,348,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

