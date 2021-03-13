Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $899,221,000 after buying an additional 1,697,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,778,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,254,916,000 after buying an additional 87,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $668.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $775.83 and its 200 day moving average is $587.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $641.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,341.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,063 shares of company stock worth $56,865,537 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.