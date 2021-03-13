Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,813 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.33% of Lithium Americas worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.24. 185,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,652,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

