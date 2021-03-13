Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $3.69 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.03. 11,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,126. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.21 and a 200 day moving average of $273.49.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. Roth Capital upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $354.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.56.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,941 shares of company stock worth $5,246,501. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.