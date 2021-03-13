Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 481.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,052,978. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

