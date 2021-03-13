Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,481 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after purchasing an additional 376,013 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. 420,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,176,271. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

