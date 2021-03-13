Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 962 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,970,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,738,000 after purchasing an additional 212,682 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,165,000 after acquiring an additional 153,663 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 520,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

BATS EZU traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083,662 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.