Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $2.05 Million in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 108,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,145,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 887,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,813,000 after buying an additional 114,762 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

GLDM opened at $17.16 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.