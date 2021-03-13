Scotia Capital Inc. Has $8.11 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.41 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

