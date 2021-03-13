Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.91. 100,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,972. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $141.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

