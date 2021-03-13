Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.43 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after buying an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,380,000 after buying an additional 562,267 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.67. The stock had a trading volume of 125,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.77. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $91.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

