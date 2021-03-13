Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 4,263 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $174.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.85.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.