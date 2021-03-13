Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 3,158 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.94 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.09.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

