Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 107,905 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 204.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,905 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,384,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after buying an additional 494,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 1,503,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist raised their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

