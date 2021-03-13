Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13.

