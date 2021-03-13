Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Sells $348,533.92 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Richard Friesner sold 4,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $348,533.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 536,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,827,083.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDGR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

