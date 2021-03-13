Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $86.47 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.16) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

