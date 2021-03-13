Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.46

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 11352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

