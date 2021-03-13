Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMI. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.41.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

