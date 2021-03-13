Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.63.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.45. 143,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267,449. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

