Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Get Sandvik alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sandvik from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Sandvik to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sandvik from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Sandvik stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. Sandvik has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandvik will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sandvik by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sandvik in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Sandvik by 24.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandvik in the fourth quarter worth about $20,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandvik (SDVKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.