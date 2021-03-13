Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after buying an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hologic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after purchasing an additional 148,541 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 382,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

