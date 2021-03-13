Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,835. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $255.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.