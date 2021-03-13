Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,138 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $161.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day moving average of $173.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

