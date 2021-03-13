Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases 16,604 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,124.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.44.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $16.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.39. 1,588,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,925,766. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.81. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $256.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

