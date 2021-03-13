Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.2% in the third quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,117,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,683,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.65. 673,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,197,821. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19. The company has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

