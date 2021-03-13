Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Invests $1.35 Million in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 91,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 319.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 55,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NULV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 113,173 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.