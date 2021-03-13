Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $125.60 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,721,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $125,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,720,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.