Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $10.27 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,387,606 shares of company stock valued at $369,896,062. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Shares of FB traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,387,625. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.97 and its 200-day moving average is $270.16. The company has a market capitalization of $763.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.