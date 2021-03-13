Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.70. 8,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,384. Sana Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc develops and delivers engineered cells as medicine for patients. It identifies and develops potential product candidates; and executes preclinical studies. The company develops technologies to repair and control genes in cells; and replace any cell in the body. Sana Biotechnology, Inc was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc in September 2018.

