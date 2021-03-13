SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 685,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,275 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $36,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,598. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,322.68 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

