Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 87,600 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $1,343,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $723.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

