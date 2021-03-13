Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,390 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,494,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 771.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 88,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.05.

Shares of NBIX opened at $97.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.