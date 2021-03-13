Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 49,843 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,843 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.56% of Home Bancorp worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 530.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 344.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBCP. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of HBCP opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $38.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,968.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

