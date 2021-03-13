Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 41,493 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 77.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 49,669 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,116.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,517.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $279,476. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $447.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. Analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

