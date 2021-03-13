Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 357,196 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 36.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $12.47 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.