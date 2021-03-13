Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,937 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 375.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 105.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 13.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 36.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 50,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KW stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

